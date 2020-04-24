South Korea’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said Friday that there have been no deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours., being the first time that no death has been confirmed in a month.

Therefore, the number of fatalities by Covid-19 in the Asian country remains at 240, while positive cases have risen to 10,708, after registering an additional six this Thursday, according to the South Korean news agency Yonhap. .

These figures constitute a drastic drop in coronavirus data in South Korea, after health authorities recorded as many as 909 in one day on February 29. The Asian country confirmed its first Covid-19 infection on January 20.

However, Despite the clear signs of slowdown that the pandemic shows in South Korea, the South Korean authorities, who have justified the reduction of cases with social distancing measures, remain alert for the increasing number of imported infections. Specifically, of the six new cases, two have been provisionally classified as imported infections.

On the other hand, South Korea’s economy experienced its worst performance in more than a decade in the first quarter of this year, with a 1.4% drop, as a result of the spread of the coronavirus epidemic, the Central Bank said on ThursdayYes, although authorities warned that a greater impact is still looming.

The world’s twelfth largest economy suffered one of the worst initial outbreaks of the epidemic outside of China, although it appears to have contained the situation largely thanks to an extensive “trace, test and treat” program.

The country launched a widespread campaign of social distancing in February, urging people to stay home.

The global number of imported cases amounts to 1,021. Of these, 92 percent correspond to South Korean citizens. Furthermore, this figure represents almost 10 percent of the total confirmed cases.

The general physical distancing will continue in South Korea until May 5. However, the country, which became one of the most affected in the early stages of the pandemic, is already considering moving towards “epidemiological prevention of daily life” if after that date the number of new infections continues to stagnate.

With information from Europa Press