South Korea It is the country that has best managed the crisis of coronavirus and, therefore, he has just taken another step to make the country’s recovery more effective. The KBL, the Korean Baketball League, will not be played again. It has been officially canceled due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

[KBL Update]

KBL season has been canceled. More details will be updated. # EASL #KBL #season @KBL_official pic.twitter.com/DVM05Ibfwb

– East Asia Super League (@EASLofficial) March 24, 2020

.