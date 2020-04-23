Seoul authorities keep monitoring the activities of the neighboring country in order to have the evidence on the health situation of the North Korean leader

Notimex –

Seoul.- South Korea the status of Health from the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, but it maintains the monitoring of the activities of the neighboring country, which for what has been observed, are carried out in the usual way, said the Unification ministry.

In turn, the permanent committee of the National Security Council (NSC) confirmed that there are currently no “atypical” situations in North Korea, he reported in a press release.

Kim Jong-un, 36, has been out of the public eye since April 12, and was not even present at the annual ceremony on April 15 in commemoration of his late grandfather and founder of the country, Kim Il-sung.

His absence has sparked some newspaper reports that he underwent surgery for a heart condition, and an unnamed US official told CNN that he was “in grave danger.”

Even the administration of South Korean President Moon Jae-in, announced that Kim could be found in a town outside the capital, Pyongyang.

On Wednesday, North Korean state media confirmed that Kim had sent a congratulatory message to Syrian President Bashar Háfez al-Ásad on the anniversary of his late grandfather’s birth last week, which was celebrated as Sun Day.

Meanwhile, NSC officials reviewed a plan for the return of a US military base under a couple of base relocation agreements: the Yongsan Garrison Relocation Plan (YRP) and the Cooperation Plan for Earth (LPP).

Senior presidential officials agreed to “actively” push this year’s related military procedures together with the United States, which recently refused to contribute funds to keep its surveillance troops on the peninsula.