South Korean authorities announced today that they will continue the distancing measures in the region around Seoul until further notice, given the persistent number of outbreaks detected in the area that are bringing dozens of new daily cases.

This was announced today at a press conference by the Minister of Health, Park Neung-hoo, who warned that distancing measures could be further tightened if the number of new daily Covid-19 infections does not drop.

“If the number of new cases does not drop to a single digit, we will consider whether to implement a stricter social distancing scheme,” he explained.

South Korea registered 56 new positives today, 43 of them local that, with the exception of one, all were detected in the Seoul region, where half of the country lives (about 26 million) and where in the last month 97% of new infections have been concentrated due to sporadic outbreaks.

Park today called on residents of this region of Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi province to stay home as much as possible, the . news agency reported.

The minister recalled that movement within the region has not decreased since the authorities again reinforced the distancing measures due to the new infections.

With the stabilization of new infections, South Korea activated a more relaxed prevention model on May 6.

But it had to re-harden two weeks ago in the Seoul area due to outbreaks that have been detected in bars, logistics warehouses, churches, companies or sports clubs.

Those measures, which had originally been in place until June 14, will remain active until the number of infections drops back to single digits, Park said.

In the last week, the Asian country has released a new QR code system for bars and clubs, internet cafes or after-school academies to better track possible infections.

South Korea, which in the last two weeks has averaged 46 new daily cases, registers a total of 12,003 infections of coronavirus.

The country has 277 deaths.