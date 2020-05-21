Korean football has been lived a surreal situation. If we didn’t have enough with a global pandemic like the coronavirus, Seoul FC has gone even one step further in what to facts bizarre refers

? Fine of 75,000 euros for placing sex dolls as spectators. ➡ FC Seoul accepts the sanction of the Korean League and admits that it was an error https://t.co/qCIn5IBwD7 – El Periódico (@elperiodico) May 20, 2020

In his home game against Gwangju FC decided to put inflatable dolls in the place that should be busy fans. Obviously the games have to be behind closed doors and Seoul FC thought that replace followers with these dolls It would be a good idea.

The K-League has taken action on the matter and immediately decided to sanction the club with a fine record of 100 million won (74,000 euros). The body has argued that with the use of these dolls the club “has deeply humiliated its female fans.”

#Video UNUSUAL! FC Seoul was fined € 75,000 by the K-League after putting sex dolls in place of mannequins to fill empty seats during a league match in the capital. https://t.co/qgnkxYKnhh – SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) May 21, 2020

To make matters worse, some of those dolls wore T-shirts and banners with the logo of a sex toy seller and his image has gone around the world. Seoul FC has argued that I did not know that they were sexual objects, to which the K-League has replied that “should have easily recognized its use“

The club he has asked for forgiveness, he has accepted the sanction and he has promised that they would not be repeated facts like these. The K-League it was resumed last May 8 behind closed doors and most of the clubs decided decorate your stands with banners, flags or cardboard image of his fans