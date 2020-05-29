More than 200 schools in South Korea have been forced to return to online teaching within days of the government allowing students to return to the classroom.

Most of the institutions that closed their doors again are located on the outskirts of the capital Seoul, which has been hit by new outbreaks of coronavirus.

Students take turns entering the building in an orderly manner and must go through a thermal detector that, if it detects any anomaly, forces the temperature to be taken individually again.