A South Korean presidential official said the government determined that Kim did not undergo surgery or any other procedure.

AP –

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un did not submit to surgery or any other medical procedure, said a Sunday south korean official, amid speculation about the ruler’s health that persists even after he reappeared publicly in recent days.

Pyongyang said Saturday that Kim attended the completion of a fertilizer factory near Pyongyang on Friday, his first public appearance in about 20 days.

Although a video of North Korea With Kim smiling, cutting a red ribbon and smoking stifling intense rumors that he could be seriously ill or even dead, some media and observers still asked questions about his health, arguing that sometimes it seemed that his walk in the factory was a little stiff.

A South Korean presidential official told reporters on Sunday that the government determined that Kim did not submit to surgery or any other procedure. The official, whose name was not released by the Blue House, declined to provide further details.

Seoul has an irregular track record in confirming events in North Korea, one of the most secret countries in the world. But when rumors of Kim’s health emerged in recent weeks, the South Korean government dismissed them and said there were no unusual activities in the North.

It was not the first time that Kim had disappeared from public view for an extended period. In 2014, when he reappeared after a six-week absence, he walked with a cane and used an electric cart. The images provided by North Korea On Saturday, Kim was shown riding an electric car similar to the one she used in 2014, when she was reported to have an ankle injury.

Kim, 36, is the third generation of her family to rule North Korea with an iron fist. He has not publicly anointed his successor, and rumors about his health raised concerns about political stability in the country and its nuclear program.