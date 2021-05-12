South Korea asked Netflix to censor Demon Slayer for promoting Japanese imperialism – Tomatazos

Demon slayer is a highly successful anime not only in Japan, but also in the rest of the world. With just a couple of years in the market, it has positioned itself as one of the most viewed products in the industry, achieving a solid global fan base and accumulating millions of dollars. The series can be found on the Netflix platform and is widely commented, however, The Diplamat maintains that in South Korea it did not cause the same euphoria as in other countries. The mother nation of K-pop partially rose up against anime and to the handle over a controversial detail in the main character’s design.

Originally known as Kimetsu no yaiba, This anime series has as its protagonist Tanjiro, a teenager who begins his adventure looking for some kind of cure for his sister, who has fallen under a curse; He also seeks to avenge his family, who were killed by a demon. Tanjiro uses traditional clothes and a katana, but he also uses a pair of curious earrings that include the flag of the Rising Sun in their design. It is precisely this last detail that angered many netizens and Netflix users in South Korea.

It is well known that many Asian countries have a great history and are proud of it, South Korea is no exception. The peninsular nation is very jealous of sovereignty and it has ingrained the most demanding patriotic values, an insult to history is brutally condemned. With the above in mind, it is necessary to remember that Japan occupied the Koreas from 1910 to 1945, a period that Koreans do not remember fondly; The Rising Sun flag was used as a banner back then and is still flown by Japan’s armed forces, yet it is a painful memory for many Asian countries that lived under its yoke.

On Demon slayer, Tanjiro’s earrings have the Rising Sun flag, causing rejection among Netflix consumers. To avoid further problems, the protagonist’s earrings were edited at the request of South Korea but their original design continues to cause negative comments. This is just one example of how important it is for Asian countries to feel respected by their neighbors, a related issue that is perhaps treated with greater subtlety in America. On Netflix Mexico it is possible to see Tanjiro’s original features.

Demon Slayer: The Infinite Train – 100% hit Mexican theaters on April 22 and quickly became a box office success. It is no secret that in Latin America there is a huge group of fans dedicated to anime, manga and Japanese culture in general, making each premiere from that country a resounding success. Mugen Train was installed in national theaters as a great, defeating other films that were thought as major successes before their respective releases. Tanjiro’s adventure on the small screen is not brutally extensive like other stories in the shonen genre, so it is easy to connect with it.

The Infinity Train is already the most successful animated film in Japan. At US $ 456 million at the global box office, it has outpaced other respected titles such as Spirited Away – 97% or Your Name – 98%, although it is curious that we did not see it nominated in some category of the last awards season. The Demon Slayer film will return to Cinépolis on May 30 under the IMAX, 4DX format and completely dubbed into Spanish. Are you excited about the good news?

