South Korea and the United States on Thursday urged North Korea to implement past disarmament promises. The allies said they will continue to press through a diplomatic channel to achieve total denuclearization of the North.

The joint statement by the South Korean Defense Minister, Jeong Kyeong-doo, and the US Secretary of Defense, Mark T. Esper, a day after Pyongyang announced by surprise the suspension of the measures that would have annulled the 2018 tension reduction agreements and that they further fueled tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

In the note to mainly commemorate the 70th anniversary of the start of the Korean War, officials said that « remain firmly committed to defending the struggling peace on the Korean Peninsula, including supporting ongoing diplomatic efforts for the complete denuclearization of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. ”, the official name of the nation.

North Korean forces invaded the South on June 25, 1950 and they unleashed a bloody conflict that caused millions of deaths, most of them civilians.

« On this day in 1950, the military alliance between the United States and the Republic of Korea was born out of necessity and forged with blood, » Jeong and Esper declared.

The two allies pay tribute « To the sacrifice, courage and legacy of those who gave their lives to defend freedom, democracy and prosperity » of the South, the text continues.

The fighting ceased three years later, thanks to an armistice that was never followed by a peace treaty, which means that, technically, the two parts of the peninsula divided by the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) are still at war.

Jeong and Esper also called for the North « Fulfill your commitments in line with » the joint communiqués issued after the summits between the United States and North Korea in Singapore in June 2018 and the inter-Korean dialogue of September of that year.

Trump and Kim Jong-un summit June 12 in Singapore (.)

In the joint post-summit statement from Singapore with Donald Trump, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said his country « commits to work towards the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula ”, without specifying how or when steps towards disarmament would be taken. Pyongyang had used similar language before when it asked the United States to withdraw its 28,500 soldiers from the South and end its frequent military maneuvers as a precondition for its nuclear disarmament.

Subsequent talks between Washington and Pyongyang, which included two other Kim-Trump summits, They made little progress as the North said it would not unilaterally disarm unless the United States lifted the crippling sanctions against it. and offer you security guarantees.

In the last weeks, the North has resorted to provocations against the South. He cut all lines of communication with Seoul, tore down a liaison office built by Seoul on North Korean soil, and threatened to take steps to nullify the 2018 deals to ease tensions on the border. Experts say Pyongyang is trying to pressure Seoul and Washington over the stalled nuclear dialogue.

