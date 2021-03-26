South Florida registers a real estate boom driven by the pandemic – Telemundo Miami (51)

MIAMI.- Miami and South Florida once again star in a real estate boom in the US, this time due to the explosive conjunction of the COVID-19 pandemic, the absence of a state tax and a thriving offer of open economy and outdoor leisure , to the point that home sales increased more than 20% in 2020.

“We have seen an incredible boom in home sales in 2020 and so far this year. We never imagined that this return (after the outbreak of the pandemic) would be so fast and so strong,” Lynda Fernández, communication director, told EFE. from the Miami Association of Real Estate Agents.

COVID-19, AN ACCELERATOR OF THE REAL ESTATE MARKET

Fernández points out that COVID-19 acted as an “accelerator” since August 2020 of an already visible “trend” that was reinforced with incentives such as low interest rates, an ideal environment to live and buy a house and the winks of the authorities to technology companies to establish themselves in the region.

Like a tsunami. This is the only way to describe the assault on the property inventory in Miami-Dade County (southeastern Florida), when in early 2020 prices were as in 2007 and 44.6% more housing was available.

Right now, “there’s only three months of inventory (time it takes to sell)” for a single-family home, a drop to near record lows, he says.

From January 2020 to January of this year, single-family home sales in this county increased 25.2% and the median price stood at $ 469,500 last January, at a time when mortgage interest hovered around 2.7 %.

As for condos and townhouses, the median price was $ 280,706 last January, that is, a 14.3% rise.

A high demand for properties that is also observed in the counties of Palm Beach and Broward, north of Miami, with a rise in 2020 of 12.3% and 22.9%, respectively, in the price of condominiums compared to 2019 .

Interestingly, those three counties are the hardest hit by COVID-19 of the 67 that Florida has.

“There is almost no inventory, it is very scarce,” said the real estate expert, and predicted that “prices will continue to rise” for single-family homes, townhouses and condominiums (apartments) since there is “more demand than supply.”

LUXURY REAL ESTATE SECTOR

The luxury real estate sector (starting at $ 1 million) is another of the big winners from this coronavirus crisis.

Before the pandemic there was an excess inventory of luxury real estate in Miami-Dade, but between 2020 and January 2021, transactions soared 114% in single-family homes and 130% in the purchase of condos, Jeniffer tells Efe Wollmann of EWM Realty’s Berkshire Hathaway real estate firm.

“We see that the buyer with high purchasing power comes to South Florida not only for reasons of savings, but to acquire a bigger and better home for less money than in New York or Los Angeles,” says Fernández.

A national buyer who is also looking for a residence space that is as pleasant as possible, aware that a new confinement (which has left undoubted consequences on society) may be possible in the future.

“Right now, most buyers are from New York, New Jersey, Chicago and San Francisco” and have a certain profile: “They are mainly looking for space, both inside and outside the house, gyms, gourmet restaurants and green enclaves “says Wollmann.

An example of this appetite for luxury real estate in South Florida is the recent sale of a single-family home by EWM Realty in the city of Pinecrest.

“The property was listed (for sale) for $ 2.7 million. We had 14 visits and 6 offers and all committed to purchase, contract upon contract. In the end it was sold for $ 3.2 million,” says Wollmann.

The property buying fever is such that, often, the real estate agent points out, “People buy without even seeing the house, houses of 1.5 million dollars. They visit it a week after making the purchase.”

TELEWORKING, CULTURAL DIVERSITY AND CLIMATE

In addition, since the outbreak of the pandemic and the introduction of teleworking in many sectors, many of the potential buyers continue to work from home totally or partially, a factor that weighs on the decision to move to South Florida.

Wollmann sees a picture similar to the one Fernández paints: record-breaking home sales, “at least until the northern states fully open,” and a dearth of inventory properties.

For Wollmann, the reasons that South Florida continues to be a destination of reference for buyers and investors in real estate are many: “We are a state where it is very easy to start a business, we do not have a state tax, so many move here to save. And we have first-rate hospitals and a cultural diversity “very attractive.

Florida was in 2020 the third state in which more people from other parts of the United States established their residence, as reported last January by the U-Haul company.

In 2020, the arrival of New Yorkers in Florida, who increasingly settle in the touristy state, drew attention. And according to ISG World’s Miami Report, about a thousand people move to Florida every day.