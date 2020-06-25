Florida reported the highest number of positive coronavirus cases since the pandemic began on Wednesday: 5,508 new infections in 24 hours. This fact, added to the sustained increase in the last two weeks has set off alarms for authorities in the south of the state and hospital centers.

It is Miami-Dade and Broward counties that register the most infected people statewide, with 27,779 and 12,217 cases, respectively.

Hospital administration, after Homestead Baptist Hospital said its intensive care unit was at full capacity, say they are not crowded, and that most patients are recovering, but are concerned that they may spread to those who present more vulnerable conditions.

The FIU doctor and professor, Aileen Marty, explains that the cases are increasing and that “the situation is serious”, so measures must be taken.

Carlos Giménez, mayor of Miami-Dade, points out that the most alarming increase “is among people between 18 and 34 years old.” And he adds that a significant percentage of this population that has contracted the virus is overweight.

“In recent days the Jackson (hospital) is seeing that a third of the patients are overweight,” he said.

Giménez explains that there are still plenty of hospital beds and intensive care beds and ensures that hospital admissions are lower than at the start of the pandemic.

A crucial challenge is to avoid the collapse of hospitals, so they reaffirm that it is important for older people to follow the orders to be safer at home.

County officials reported that a team of 100 people will be playing from house to house to educate the public and will distribute masks and hand gel.

The mayor proposes an emergency measure to start applying the fines as soon as possible

Homestead will enable hotels

Mayor Giménez said they will take special measures with Homestead, one of the most affected cities.

“In the Homestead area there are farm workers who have tested positive and live in small houses with many people inside, it is difficult to separate, the Health Department and the county will have a limited number of hotel rooms until they test negative,” Giménez reported.

Authorities and experts recommend that if a person believes they have COVID-19, they should call their doctor and have a conversation about the symptoms they have. The doctor should advise you what to do.

The Miami-Dade authorities recalled that the use of masks is mandatory when social distancing is not respected, and could even have legal problems with the authorities if they do not comply with those measures.