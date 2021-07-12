South Florida and Cuban exile leaders ask that repression not be allowed on the island – .

MIAMI.- Cuban-American political leaders and Cuban exile leaders on Sunday called on the United States and the international community not to allow the people of Cuba to be repressed for asking for freedom, while in the streets of Miami hundreds of people gave their support to the protesters on the island.

At a press conference held at Miami City Hall, Mayor Francis Suárez stated that “the eyes of the world are on Cuba.”

The Cuban regime will show its “true face” if it represses the peaceful protesters who have taken to the streets to demand “freedom” and shout “down with the dictatorship,” he said.

While the press conference was being held, the Versailles cafe-restaurant, the meeting place of the Cuban community in Miami when important things happen in Cuba, was filled with protesters in support of the Cubans who protested in the streets of various cities and towns. of the island -about 15, according to exile-.

They claim that the regime activated special troops after the protests that spread to different towns on the island

Traffic on the famous Calle Ocho in Little Havana had to be cut off due to the amount of people gathered.

The organizers of the pressure wheel called for an international intervention led by the US to prevent a “bloodbath” from taking place due to the repression of the protests.

Councilor Joe Carollo went further and demanded that the Biden government apply the Monroe doctrine to prevent interventions by other countries in defense of the Cuban regime.

Until now, the reaction of the US government to the outbreak of protests in Cuba was a Twitter message from Julie Chung, acting undersecretary of state for the US Office of Western Hemisphere Affairs.

Chung highlighted the “right” of Cubans to demonstrate “peacefully”.

“In Cuba, peaceful protests are increasing as the Cuban people exercise their right to peaceful assembly to express concern about the rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths and the shortage of medicines,” he said.

Also on Twitter, and in one of the demonstrations in Miami, the mayor of Miami-Dade, Democrat Daniella Levine Cava, vowed that the “courageous actions” of the Cuban people in the streets can bring “a real change” and bring closer the “dream of a free Cuba”.

He assures that in the US, both Republicans and Democrats support them

A NEW “MALECONAZO”

The Republican congresswoman for Florida María Elvira Salazar indicated that, after the so-called “maleconazo” in 1994, popular protests like those of today had not been seen in Cuba, and she believed that this could be “the beginning of the end” of the communist regime in power since 1959.

In his opinion, Cuba is experiencing a “perfect storm” after 62 years of dictatorship and the worsening of the bad economic situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Salazar promised to be the “spokesperson” in the United States Congress for Cubans who ask “to be as free” as Americans or citizens of other democratic countries.

Miami councilor Joe Carollo said that the freedom of Cuba can also mean the freedom of Nicaragua and Venezuela, since the Cuban regime is “the head of the snake” in Latin America.

Florida state senator Ileana García assured that “fear is over” in Cuba and demanded that the Biden Administration not normalize relations with the island’s government or loosen the sanctions against state officials and companies.

The exile leaders, grouped in the Assembly of the Cuban Resistance, stressed that the departure of the Castro regime “is not negotiable” and asked the Cuban people not to return to their homes and to continue in the streets, since, according to what they said, it is the only way to achieve its purpose.

They demanded that the police and military stand on the “right side”, which is that of the people who claim freedom.

The future of Cuba lies in the hands of the Armed Forces and how they act in the face of the popular uprising, they stressed.

In images, he can be seen surrounded by police officers of the regime.

In this regard, Rosa María Paya, of the Cuba Decide movement, told Efe that, according to information from Cuba, President Miguel Díaz Canel has ordered the repression of the protests, but “in several cities the police have refused to do so.”

Orlando Gutiérrez, from the Cuban Democratic Directorate, asked to remember that the regime is “illegitimate” and the people “sovereign”, while Silvia Iriondo, from MAR for Cuba, stressed that exile is with the Cubans who have raised their voices.

“We will not give up as we have not given up in 62 years of dictatorship,” he said.