South Carolina shooting left 2 children and 3 adults dead

The York County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina reported Thursday the death of a family of five people, including two minors, as a result of a shooting that occurred inside a home in the town.

A sixth person who is considered the author of the massacre is detained and has serious gunshot wounds.

“We have identified the person we believe is responsible for the shooting on Marshall Road. We found him in a nearby house. There is no active threat to the community, “the York County Sheriff’s Office tweeted,” they announced via Twitter from the county Sheriff’s office account.

“Sadly, 5 people have died as a result of the shooting. Dr. Robert Lesslie and his wife, Barbara Lesslie were found in the home and died as a result of gunshot wounds, as well as their two grandchildren, “he added.

An employee of the residence, named James Lewis, also died of gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

