South Carolina approves shooting as an alternative method of execution for those sentenced to death

The state of South Carolina (United States) approved this Wednesday to include as a method of execution of prisoners sentenced to death the firing squad, although lethal injection will remain the first option.

The bill approved by the legislature aims to seek alternatives precisely to lethal injection given the shortage of these drugs by the refusal of pharmaceutical companies to be used in executions.

The document has yet to be ratified by the governor, Republican Henry McMaster, who has already announced their support for the project.

Currently, prisoners sentenced to death in South Carolina can choose between the electric chair or a lethal injection to be executed, so they opt for the latter option since the state lacks stocks.

From now on, in case the state does not have lethal drugs, the inmate will have the option to choose how to be run between the electric chair and the execution.

South Carolina will thus become the fourth state in the country to include shooting as an option, after Mississippi, Oklahoma and Utah.

The last execution in the state was a decade ago

The fact that the project is approved does not imply that the executions in South Carolina will be reactivated soon, since it will probably the text will face lawsuits that can delay its entry into force for several years.

The last execution in South Carolina was a decade ago, on May 6, 2011. South Carolina currently has a about 40 prisoners sentenced to death, of which three have exhausted all their legal remedies.

Of the 1,532 executions that have occurred in the United States since the death penalty was reinstated in 1976, only 3 have been by firing squad. all of them in Utah and the last one in 2010.