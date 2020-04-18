MARSHFIELD, Vermont, USA (AP) – Young South Americans who worked in ski resorts in the United States were far from home. But before the snow left, the coronavirus arrived.

Some arrived in their countries, others were stranded. But not abandoned.

The ski centers support workers like Lima’s Antonella Atto, who went to work for the third season at the Jay Peak Resort in northern Vermont during her university summer break. The 22-year-old student planned to return to Lima in mid-March, but when the pandemic closed Peru’s borders, she was stranded at the resort with dozens of Peruvian and Argentine students.

While waiting for the moment to return home, Jay Peak gives them food and lodges them in the condos at no cost. At the same time, the resort tries to manage their return flight and the trip to the airport, which is several hours away. A manager communicates with them daily.

It’s like being with family, says Atto.

“I know it is hard for everyone, but here we feel safe,” he said.

More than 1,500 young South Americans with J1 visas remain in the United States, according to Rafael Espinoza, CEO of Universal Student Exchange. Ski resorts annually employ about 7,500 visa holders, according to the chamber that groups the resorts.

In Colorado, about 80 Ecuadorians are stranded at Vail Resorts.

Ecuadorian Susy Osorio-Kinsky said that Ecuadorian officials are trying to hire a charter plane to take them home. Ecuador closed its borders the same week that Vail closed its resorts to curb the spread.

Some workers stay with family or friends, but many had nowhere to go.

Many are housed in employee housing without paying rent. Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz and his wife donated $ 1 million to create a fund to help active, licensed, and seasonal employees who want to return to work once the crisis subsides.

At Jay Peak, Melissa Sheffer, director of rooms and community relations, communicates daily by phone or FaceTime with Peruvian students and sometimes with their parents, since she speaks Spanish.

“There is a kind of family atmosphere,” he said. “They are as happy as can be expected.”