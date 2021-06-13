South American ranking. Schwartzman left the top10, while Garín returned to the top20

Roland Garros It is history and the South American tennis players already know their new positions in the ranking. A ranking that, although it continues to be ‘semi-frozen’, was able to get 100% of the points of the 2019 edition of the French Open. In that sense, there are only six tennis players from this region who are in the top 100. Diego schwartzman left the top 10 after almost nine months in that privileged position, Cristian Garin returned to the top20 with his four-place advance thanks to the knockout stages in Paris and Federico Delbonis it entered the top50 again with the quarterfinals, among the most outstanding movements.

MAIN POSITIONS

11. Diego Schwartzman -1 19. Cristian Garín +4 48. Federico Delbonis +3 62. Guido Pella -1 85. Pablo Cuevas +7 96. Facundo Bagnis +8 103. Federico Coria -9 111. Daniel Galán -4 117. Francisco Cerúndolo = 123. Thiago Seyboth Wild -2

