South American ranking. Garín seeks to go one step further

Even if Diego schwartzman will continue to be one more week the great leader of the South American men’s tennis inside of the ATP ranking, this Wimbledon 2021 has left us Cristian Garin as the great protagonist of this part of the globe. The Chilean took advantage of a very affordable table to access the round of 16, where he collided with Novak Djokovic. This will help you to add the necessary points and to return to occupy the 18th step of the classification, your best result ever.

# 12 Diego Schwartzman

# 18 Cristian Garin

# 48 Federico Delbonis

# 74 Facundo Bagnis

# 75 Guido Pella

# 77 Federico Coria

# 86 Pablo Cuevas

# 93 Thiago Monteiro

