South American qualifiers: Colombian national team standings, results, schedule | Qatar World Cup

After a long wait, almost seven months, the Qualifiers return to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Let us remember that due to the Covid-19 crisis, the fifth and sixth matchdays could not be played in March, which is why now in June activities are resumed from date 7-8.

Taking advantage of the fact that this week the competition that grants a quota to the orbital appointment returns, in FUTBOLRED we do a count of the results, the positions, scorers and everything that there is so far. As well as the calendar of each selection.

Postponement of date 5 and 6

First of all, it is important to talk in detail about what happened a couple of months ago. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, European teams, especially England and Germany, gave a resounding NO for the loan of their footballers.

At that time the seasons were in the definition stage and the clubs could not afford to lose important players for almost a month (quaretenas, possible infections, etc). Thus, Conmebol ended up postponing the double day.

How is the calendar then?

As mentioned above, this week the South American contest returns. Between Thursday and Friday the seventh day will take place with the following matches:

Thursday, June 3 (time in Colombia)

Bolivia vs Venezuela – 3 pm

Uruguay vs Paraguay – 5 pm

Argentina vs Chile – 7 pm

Peru vs Colombia – 9 pm

.

Friday, June 4 (time in Colombia)

Brazil vs Ecuador – 7:30 pm

After this series of matches, the teams will have action again the following Tuesday. All in a row. This is how it is programmed:

Tuesday, June 8 (time in Colombia)

Ecuador vs Peru – 4 pm

Venezuela vs Uruguay – 5:30 pm

Colombia vs Argentina – 6 pm

Paraguay vs Brazil – 7:30 pm

Chile vs Bolivia – 8:30 pm

Positions table

Here the headaches begin for Colombia. After the painful defeats against Uruguay and Ecuador, Reinaldo Rueda’s men have the mission of straightening the road. For this, it is necessary to score at least four points in the two duels that come.

This is the classification with four games played:

1. Brazil – 12 points (+10).

2. Argentina – 1st points (+4).

3. Ecuador – 9 points (+7).

4. Paraguay – 6 points (+1).

5. Uruguay – 6 points (0).

6. Chile – 4 points (0).

7. Colombia – 4 points (-5).

8. Venezuela – 3 points (-4).

9. Peru – 1 point (-6).

10. Bolivia 1 point (-7).

Scorers and Assists

In scoring matters, there is a triple tie in the first box. Ángel Romero (Paraguay), Luis Suárez (Uruguay) and Arturo Vidal (Chile) are even with four goals.

Regarding assists, again triple tie for first place. Alberto Espíndola (Paraguay) and Ecuadorians Ángel Mena and Moises Caicedo have three goal passes each.