South American ATP Rankings | Coria returns to the top 100

The biggest novelty when the ranking ATP of South American tennis players It is presented by Federico Coria. The Argentine player after doing a great week at the Prostejov Challenger climbed thirteen positions in the qualifying table to place himself at number 90 in the ranking and thus return to the top 100. The list continues to be led by Diego Schwartzman who will wait in Wimbledon to be able to back to the top ten.

Diego Schwartzman: 11º Cristian Garín: 20º Federico Delbonis: 48º Guido Pella: 59º Thiago Monteiro: 80º Pablo Cuevas: 82º Federico Coria: 90º Facundo Bagnis: 91º Daniel Elahi Galán: 112º Francisco Cerúndolo: 115º

