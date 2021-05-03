South American ATP Rankings | Caves very close to leaving the top 100

Positive week for South American tennis especially in the Challenger mode. The Argentinian Juan Manuel Cerúndolo With his title in Rome, he rises 24 positions to position number 152 and once again demonstrating his good work in clay court tournaments. Important improvement for Federico Delbonis, who gains two positions and is approaching the noble zone of the top 100. The drop in positions of Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas is also very striking, which makes him practically on the verge of leaving this select group.

1st Diego Schwartzman (-, 9th) 2nd Cristian Garín (-3, 25th) 3rd Guido Pella (-, 55th) 4th Federico Delbonis (+2, 77th) 5th Federico Coria (-2, 92º) 6th Pablo Cuevas (-11, 96th) 7th Juan Ignacio Londero (-2, 99th) 8th Facundo Bagnis (-, 102th) 9th Daniel Elahi Galán (+3, 112th) 10th Francisco Cerúndolo (-, 116th)

