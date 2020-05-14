05/13/2020 at 20:54

CEST

EFE

South America will resume its football competitions “when sanitary conditions allow it,” as the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) resolved this Wednesday at an executive meeting by videoconference.

The governing body of regional football announced in a statement that the Council, headed by its president, the Paraguayan Alejandro Domínguez, and made up of ten other managers, “will meet again in the coming weeks to re-analyze the situation in South American football.”

“These follow-up meetings with the members of the Council allow us to have the real and updated pulse of the situation in each of the federations” in the face of the impact of the pandemic, Domínguez stressed.

In this sense, the report highlights that the recent aid of 14 million dollars distributed proportionally to the ten member associations to alleviate the stoppage of activities will benefit more than 400 clubs.

Regarding the South American qualifying rounds for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the statement states that “they remain unchanged” according to the FIFA calendar, which has provisionally moved them to next September.

“The Council reaffirmed its commitment to always have as a fundamental requirement the fulfillment of all the necessary preventive measures, set by the health authorities in each of the countries when football returns,” he said.

The coronavirus caused the temporary stoppage of the Libertadores and Sudamericana cups and the suspension of the first two days of the qualifying round for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which were due to take place in late March.

