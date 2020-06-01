The coronavirus pandemic, which exceeded six million cases and 370,000 deaths worldwide, today maintained its epicenter in the United States but the growth trend of infected people in South America was beginning to consolidate, where Brazil already exceeded half a million with something more than 29,000 deaths, Peru exceeded 164,000 infections and Chile was on the verge of 100,000.

The United States tops the list of countries most affected by coronavirus with 1,779,853 confirmed cases and 104,081 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University count, and New York State remains the epicenter of the country with more than 370,000 infected and 29,000 dead.

There was added today the concern of experts and officials about a possible new wave of infections as a result of the protests of the last days in at least 75 cities over the death of George Floyd, in which hundreds of people were seen without face masks or social distance, according to The New York Times.

However, South America has already been declared by the World Health Organization (WHO) as the new epicenter of the virus, with Brazil leading the list of affected countries.

With 16,409 cases and 480 deaths registered in the last 24 hours, Brazil had 514,849 infections and 29,314 deaths due to coronavirus, the Ministry of Health reported tonight.

Earlier, the government reported that it received two million doses of hydroxychloroquine from the United States to treat coronavirus patients and healthcare personnel.

Hydroxychloroquine, commonly used to treat malaria patients, is discouraged by the WHO in the case of Covid-19 because it has not been proven to be useful and, instead, it can cause other diseases, such as heart arrhythmia and heart attacks.

Despite this, it is emphatically defended by the Presidents of the United States, Donald Trump, and of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro.

Despite the fact that Brazil is the second country with the most contagions of coronavirus and the fourth with the most deaths from this disease worldwide, many of its regions confirmed that tomorrow they will begin to relax the measures adopted in the last two months to contain the spread of the virus. virus.

Among them is the state of San Pablo, the richest and most populous in the country, and the one with the most cases and deaths from coronavirus registered within Brazil.

At the same time, Peru was consolidated as the second country with the most cases in the region with 164,476, and climbed to tenth place among the countries with the most confirmed cases of the disease worldwide.

For the second consecutive day, he broke his record for new infections, with 8,805 in the last 24 hours.

Furthermore, and although it still had a relatively low mortality rate, with 4,506 deaths it left Sweden behind and rose to seventeenth place among the countries with the most deaths from the virus.

Meanwhile, Chile today surpassed the barrier of 1,000 coronavirus deaths, was on the verge of 100,000 infections, and the government claimed responsibility for managing the pandemic and called for “collaborate constructively” in response to a pronouncement of more than 40 experts who asked him to change his strategy in the face of the pandemic.

With 4,830 confirmed cases and 57 deaths in the last 24 hours, the country accumulated 99,688 infections and 1,054 deaths, reported the Undersecretary of Public Health, Paula Daza.

The daily death rate is the highest since the start of the pandemic and 47 of them were registered in the Santiago metropolitan area, the most affected.

Likewise, the Ministry of Health released a table comparing how many confirmed cases of coronavirus each of the 26 countries had that exceeded the 1,000 dead mark on the day they recorded that record.

According to that work, only Russia had more confirmed cases than Chile, which means that they have the two lowest mortality rates from the disease within that group.

Meanwhile, Russia recorded in the last hours 9,268 infections and 138 deaths, and exceeded 400,000 cases, while the death rate is close to 4,700, with its capital, Moscow, as the epicenter of the pandemic in the country.

The national center against the spread of the disease reported in a statement that Russia, the third country in the world with the most infections, has a total of 405,843 infections and 4,693 deaths.

Most of the new infections correspond to Moscow (2,595), followed by the homonymous province (757) and Saint Petersburg (369).

Finally, in India, the second most populous country in the world, the alarms sound, after registering a new daily record of infections as it reached 182,143 and 5,164 deaths, after accounting for 193 deaths on Saturday, so the government announced that will extend the national confinement until May 30.

.