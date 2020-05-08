South America slowed the pace of forest loss in the past decade, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) reported.

.-Latin America | Although South America recorded one of the highest annual rates of net forest loss (2.6 million hectares), second only to Africa, the region has reduced its rate of deforestation.

Thus, according to FAO calculations, the rate of disappearance of South American forests has decreased by approximately half in the 2010-2020 decade compared to the 2000-2010 period.

Instead, according to the UN agency, the disappearance of forests in Africa accelerated between these two periods, going from 3.4 to 3.9 million hectares less each year.

“It is very bad news” for the African continent, commented Anne Branthomme, an expert on the organization, who explains these figures by “Population growth”.

In the last decade the greatest forest losses were registered in Africa, followed by South America, while they grew in Asia, Oceania and Europe. .

Close to 20% of global greenhouse emissions come from deforestation.

1 tree provides oxygen for 3 people to breathe per day . So forests are the “lungs of the planet.”

Asia for its part had the largest net increase in forest area in the period 2010-2020, followed by Oceania and Europe.

Globally, the FAO estimates that the rate of forest loss has decreased from 7.8 million hectares per year in the 1990s to 4.7 million between 2010 and 2020.

Since 1990, the world has lost 178 million hectares of forest, that is, an area equivalent to the dimensions of Chile and Bolivia combined.

On the other hand, the FAO calculates that the rate of deforestation was 10 million hectares per year in the 2015-2020 period, compared to 12 million in the previous five years.

As for the fires, about 98 million hectares were affected by the fire in 2015, especially in the tropics, where 4% of the forest area was burned, mainly in Africa and South America.

