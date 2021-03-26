South African Van Tonder wins his first European Tour tournament

03/26/2021 at 18:43 CET

The South African Daniel Van Tonder took, on the third hole of the playoff with the Thai Jazz Anewattananond, both with 263 strokes (-21), with the Kenya Savannah Classic, which was played at the Karen Country Club, Nairobi, in which it’s his first win on the European Tour

Van Tonder, 30, who has so far won seven Sunshine Tour (South African Circuit) wins, had started, like Anewattananod, on the last day with three strokes behind the then leader, his compatriot Justin Harding.

The latter he was unlucky on his fourth round, presenting a card with 73 strokes (+2), with a bad last section that already ruled him out for the win.

The opposite of Van Tonder and Anewattananod, who presented two cards with 64 strokes (-7), for a total of 263 (-21), that led them to play him triumph in the tiebreaker, which the South African achieved with a ‘birdie’ on the last hole.

Three playoff holes

And three tiebreak holes were required, all played on the 18th hole, with the first two with both players signing par (4), to see how Van Tonder took the victory by finishing with a ‘birdie’, while the Thai needed four shots.

Van Tonder, who had his wife as a caddy, took his first triumph on the European Tour, that premiered this tournament in his bosom.

From the Spanish representation, the best were Sebas García and Gonzalo Fernández Castaño, sharing fourteenth place with four other players, with a total of 269 (-15).

The former made a remarkable fourth round with a 65 (-6) that could have been much better had he not committed a ‘double bogey’ at 15. The Madrilenian finished with a 69. Alejandro Cañizares finished 20th, with a total of 270 strokes.