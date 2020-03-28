South African police fired rubber bullets on Saturday to disperse hundreds of people crowding into a Johannesburg trade, thereby violating the confinement imposed to curb the coronavirus.

Customers, between 200 and 300, including women and children, have been queuing since the morning in front of a food supermarket, in the heart of the largest city in the country, without respecting the instructions from a distance, confirmed an . photographer.

Arriving aboard several vehicles, the policemen opened fire with rubber bullets to disperse the crowd, before organizing a new queue, this time respecting the whipping distances.

With 1,170 cases and one death officially registered according to the latest balance, South Africa is the country most affected in Africa by the pandemic.