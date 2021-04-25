South African Higgo leads one day from the end in Gran Canaria

04/25/2021 at 12:14 PM CEST

The South African Garrick Higgo, only 21 years old, is the new leader of the Open Gran Canaria Lopesan, which takes place at the Meloneras Golf de Gran Canaria, with a total of 192 strokes (-18), after delivering a third card with 63 (seven under par), facing the final day this Sunday with two shots ahead.

Higgo, whose only triumph on the European Tour comes back to the 2020 Portugal Open, which will be 22 years old this May 12, and that comes from the fourth place won last Sunday at the Austrian Open, based its leadership on its overwhelming start on the day of this Saturday, pues achieved three ‘birdies’ in the first three holes, to which he added the brooch of an entire ‘eagle’ in the fourth. Then he closed his tour with three new ‘birdies’ and a single ‘bogey’.

The opposite did the Danish Jacob Thorbjørn Olesen, who came out as the leader after the magnificent 61 on Friday, and who started badly: two ‘bogeys’ in the first six holes and, despite a ‘birdie’ in the middle, it was known that he was no longer in top of the ranking. He ended up losing many positions in the standings and far from the top.

Syme, pursuer

The second place, two strokes behind the leader, is shared by the Scotsman Connor Syme, one of the three who on Friday made 61, that this Saturday he also wore a 62 (an ‘eagle’, seven ‘birdies’ and a ‘bogey’), the French Matthieu Pavon and the Austrian Matthias Schwab, these last two with respective third card with 64 and 66 hits.

The best Spaniard is still Alejandro Del Rey, with a total of 197 hits (-13), after 65 this Saturday (one ‘eagle’ on the last hole, five ‘birdies’, two ‘bogeys’), which place him in a very shared eleventh place.

The local, and ambassador of the tournament, Rafa Cabrera Bello, signed a 67, for a total of 199 (-11). Pep Angles has 200 (-10), after doing 65 this Saturday; and Ivan Cantero adds 201, after his third 67; Alejandro Cañizares goes with 202 (70 + 65 + 67); and Adri Arnaus with 204 (69 + 66 + 69).