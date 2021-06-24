South African government plans legal action for fabricated story of pregnant woman with 10 babies



The woman in South Africa would have faked her pregnancy of 10 babies.

Photo: LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI / . / .

The woman in South Africa who claimed to have given birth to 10 babies had lied and was not even pregnant, government authorities in that country indicated.

The Gauteng Provincial Government said on Wednesday that it carried out a exhaustive inspection in all hospitals in the area to try and establish the veracity of Gosiame Thamara Sithole’s story, but the findings point to the contrary.

“None of the hospitals in the province, public and private, have records of those births in their facilities“, State written statements that refer to the Gauteng Health Department.

When officers located 37-year-old Sithole, whom even her husband had not been able to contact, the woman was transferred to a psychiatric evaluation that from an estimated term of 72 hours was extended to a week.

“It has now been established by practicing physicians that Ms. Sithole did not deliver any babies in recent days,” the statement added.

“It has also been established that she was not pregnant at this time,” the document stated.

After an investigation and several attempts to find Sithole who at one point was reported missing, social workers found her. “And upon completing her preliminary examination on Monday, her doctors recommended that she remain in the hospital for seven days for further observation in accordance with the Mental Health Care Act.”

Additionally, the provincial government instructed the state attorney to take legal action against Pretoria News, medium that published the false story.

Authorities allege that a follow-up story suggested that the government was trying to cover up medical malpractice.

“These allegations are false, without substance and only serve to tarnish the good reputation of Steve Biko Academic Hospital and the Gauteng provincial government,” they argued.

Media editor who published the story apologizes

The authorities were deeply indignant at the conduct of the newspaper’s managers, particularly editor Piet Rampedi.

Rampedi apologized via email statements to editor-in-chief Aneez Salie, as quoted by News 24.

“I apologize for the reputational damage that the outcome of this story has caused the group, the company and colleagues in general. I am fully aware that the story, and the general response, placed all my colleagues in an awkward position and under immense public pressure, ”argued the editor.

Rampedi continued: “To be frank, the story provided detractors with an opportunity to smear the professional integrity of not only myself, but that of my colleagues in the group. For that, I am extremely sorry. It was unfortunate. I would like to apologize to you, my colleagues and the group, “added the communicator.