South African Garrick Higgo surprises with his first PGA Tour win

He did not arrive with the favorite label nor did he shine in the first rounds, but the young South African Garrick Higgo, born 22 years ago in Johannesburg, was patient to see how in the fourth and final game he achieved a record of 68 strokes this Sunday (-3) thanks to which he totaled 273 (-11) and was proclaimed champion of the Palmetto Championship, a PGA tournament Tour that was played in Ridgeland (South Carolina).

The triumph was the first of Higgo on the PGA Tour after beating the American on the decisive day Chesson hadley, who was the leader in the two previous rounds, including the third, which he had to finish on Sunday morning, and reached the last 18 holes as a big favorite.

He showed it and had everything in his favor until the fifteenth hole with two strokes of advantage, but it was all thrown away by making three bogeys in his last three holes.

It was then that Higgo maintained his consistency and patience to accumulate a final record of 273 strokes (-11), one less than those achieved by Hadley (274, -10), who along with five other players shared second place, including the Venezuelan veteran Jhonattan vegas, which was also in the fight for the title.

However, it was Higgo who took it and the prize of $ 1,314,000 in what was his second tournament as a professional. Now Higgo will have PGA Tour status until the 2023 season.

“It’s amazing,” he said Higgo after his triumph. “I was patient all week, not feeling any pressure, just playing my game.”

Quite the opposite of what happened to Hadley, who could be under pressure to be the leader and who starred in a heartbreaking final when apparently he had everything under control with a total of -13 and three holes to play.

Hadley he finished with a 75 strokes (+4) after three rounds of 65-66-68 at the Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina.

After making par on the first nine holes, Higgo he had an eagle at 12 and a birdie at 14 to reach -11 with two shots behind Hadley. The South African also saved par from three meters away on the 17th hole after missing the fairway with his first two shots.

But when Higgo He was heading to wait for a possible tiebreaker after 18, Hadley he missed a three-meter putt as the pair fell to the side of the rising young South African player and clinched their maiden PGA Tour victory.

The number one in the world, the American Dustin Johnson, birdied holes 10, 12 and 13 and was within a shot of Hadley, but his options ended with a triple bogey on 16 and he handed over a 70 (-1) card to finish tied for tenth place three strokes behind. Higgo.

His compatriot Hudson swafford He was close to qualifying for the US Open, as a victory at Congaree Golf Club would have opened the door for him to compete in Torrey Pines, California. But in the end he ended up tied for fourth place with Hadley, also Americans Doc Redman Y Bo van pelt , English Tyrrell hatton and the Venezuelan Jhonattan vegas.

Vegas, 36, achieved his best classification so far this season, delivering a final score of 67 strokes (-4) and taking a cash prize of $ 411,233, in addition to 154 points for the FedEx Cup. The Venezuelan made a Eagle on hole three, four birdies and made two bogeys, which he distributed in both halves of the round (holes 6 and 16, both with par at 4).

Rafa Cabrera, the only Spaniard who participated in the tournament, failed to pass the cut after the second day.

Final classification (par 71):

1. Garrick Higgo (RSA) -11 (68-69-68-68)

2. Hudson Swafford (USA) -10 (68-70-70-66)

. Doc Redman (USA) -10 (65-72-70-67)

. Jhonattan Vegas (VEN) -10 (66-72-69-67)

. Tyrrell Hatton (ING) -10 (71-68-67-68)

. Bo Van Pelt (USA) -10 (69-71-66-68)

. Chesson Hadley (USA) -10 (65-66-68-75)

8. Ryan Armor (USA) -9 (71-69-71-64)

. David Lipsky (USA) -9 (71-70-67-67)

10. Matt Fitzpatrick (ING) -8 (71-70-69-66)

. Erik van Rooyen (RSA) -8 (65-71-72-68)

. Pat Perez (USA) -8 (70-66-71-69)

. Dustin Johnson (USA) -8 (65-68-73-70)