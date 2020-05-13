Do South African bees reproduce without having sex? So is. The Cape Bee or Bee South African, is a subspecies found along the southern coast of South Africa and reproduces without sexual intercourse.

Scientists have now identified the gene responsible for virgin bee births.

Scientists found the gene, called GB45239, on the eleventh chromosome of the Cape bee (Apis mellifera capensis).

Analysis of the new gene will help scientists gain new insights into the evolution of different reproductive strategies.

“Sex is a strange way of reproducing, and yet it is the most common form of reproduction for animals and plants on the planet.” said study co-author Benjamin Oldroyd, professor of behavioral genetics at the University of Sydney in Australia.

He added: “It is a great biological mystery why there is so much sex and it has no evolutionary sense. Asexuality is a much more efficient way to reproduce, and occasionally we see a species return to it. “

Daughters asexually

Oldroyd explained that thanks to modern genomic tools, they identified the GB45239 gene, on chromosome 11, responsible for virgin births.

On the other hand, it is this gene that allows South African Cape bees to lay eggs that only produce females rather than normal males as other honey bees do.

This ability to produce daughters in an asexual way is known as telitoquia, a type of partogenesis that only occurs in this African subspecies and that makes them parasitic.

Parasitic bees

“Males are mostly useless,” says the scientist. “But male worker bees can genetically reincarnate as queens and that changes everything.” It is also a source of problems since instead of being a cooperative society, the colonies are full of conflicts because any worker can become queen.

Every year in South Africa, 10,000 commercial hive colonies die due to the behavior of Cape honey bees.

“When a colony loses its queen, workers fight and compete to be the mother of the next queen,” said Oldroyd, who highlighted the larger size of these bees’ ovaries.

These characteristics lead them towards social parasitism, a behavior in which the workers invade other people’s colonies where they reproduce and they persuade the workers of the colony hostto to feed their larvae.

Finally, the discovery, detailed in the magazine Current Biologyends a 30-year search for the virgin birth gene.

