South Africa will legalize polyandry so that the same woman can have more than one husband

With the new polyandry law, women will be able to marry several men at the same time.

South Africa prepares a bill that intends to decriminalize polyandry: the ability of a woman to have more than one husband at the same time. This civil union will not only be allowed throughout the country, but will open the conversation about polyamory on the entire continent. Although it has not yet been implemented, it has already generated friction and acid controversy among the most conservative South African groups.

An ‘anti-African’ issue

Photo: .

Polyamory is a romantic, erotic and sexual agreement between several people. It is an intimate relationship that involves more than one person, with whom intimacy and life experiences are shared. In order to respect these dynamics of diversity, the government of South Africa aims to legalize polyandry.

According to the BBC, businessman Musa Mseleku has pronounced strongly against of this extension in the law. Even though he himself he is married to several women, stated the following in his personal television program, national in scope:

“This will destroy the African culture. […] The woman now cannot assume the role of the man. It is unheard of. Will the lobola woman pay now [precio de la novia] by man? Will the man be expected to adopt his last name? “

Despite the fact that certain nomadic ethnic groups in Africa – as well as the whole of Islam – allow a man to marry several women, the condition is not extendable to women who want to have several husbands. With this bill, South Africa has put itself on the conservative eye of the hurricane, irate in resistances and prohibitions.

We suggest: International Women’s Day: why it is commemorated and not celebrated

Clergy resistance

Photo: .

Tensions over polyandry are not confined within South African borders. Ministers in Zimbabwe and other neighboring countries they demonstrated against this bill. Despite the resistance, the dynamic has already been operating in society for years in a clandestine way.

To prevent people from following marrying secretly Under this agreement, the South African government is taking the first steps to promote legalization. In this way, people will not have to hide who they are and how they live in privacy.

In some cases, the arrangement is promoted to end male infertility. Couples who want to have children and cannot, seek a third party who wants to join the family to procreate.

Charlene May, an advocate for the Women’s Legal Center, a law firm that fights for women’s rights, believes that the state can no longer turn a blind eye. “We cannot reject legal reform because challenges certain patriarchal views in our society“, Denounces the expert.

Keep reading:

Why isn’t a straight pride day celebrated in sexual diversity month?

Youth suicide rate declines where marriage equality is approved