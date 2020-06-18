JOHANNESBURG (AP) – South Africa is currently facing two pandemics: that of COVID-19 and that of violence against women and children, which has increased markedly since the sale of alcohol resumed on June 1, the president said on Wednesday. by announcing new removals to the containment measures.

In all, 21 women and children have been killed since the sale of alcohol resumed earlier this month, President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a speech broadcast nationally.

South Africa has between a third and a quarter of all coronavirus cases on the African continent – more than 80,000 – and half of those infections have been confirmed in the past two weeks, Ramaphosa said.

« What was once a distant disease is coming very close, » he said of COVID-19.

However, the president lifted some of the confinement measures under pressure from business leaders and informal workers, many of them women, who have said that the 100 days of restrictions have caused enormous financial damage.

From now on, the restaurants will be able to offer a dining service. Hotels, movie theaters and beauty salons will be able to resume operations, as well as non-contact sports such as golf and tennis.

Ramaphosa did not provide substantial data on the rise in violent crime since July 1, when the sale of alcohol resumed and South Africans formed long lines to buy. But she assured that the cases of mistreatment against women and children have « dramatically increased ».

« It is with deep pain that I stand before the women and girls of South Africa this afternoon to tell them about another pandemic that is devastating our country: the murder of women and children by men in our country, » she declared, noting that it is a « brutality that goes beyond any logic ».

For years, South Africa has had a serious problem with such violence, but Ramaphosa directly linked it to excessive alcohol consumption.

« Of course, it is not alcohol that rapes or kills women or children, but the actions of men in our country, » he said. « We need to learn the lessons of this confinement and protect our society from alcohol abuse. »

He said he believes the country can overcome the two pandemics.