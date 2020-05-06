The former green beret who has claimed responsibility for a failed military raid in Venezuela is being investigated for arms trafficking in the United States, according to officials and former police officials.

The investigation into Jordan Goudreau is in its early stages and it is currently unclear whether it will lead to the filing of formal charges, according to a US police official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

The investigation stemmed from a frenzy of conflicting comments Goudreau has made since a small group of volunteer fighters he was advising launched a raid on Sunday with the aim of overthrowing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Some members of the United States Congress also asked the State Department about their knowledge of Goudreau’s plans and expressed concern that he likely violated arms trafficking regulations.

An Associated Press investigation published prior to the failed raid placed Goudreau at the center of a plotted plot with retired Venezuelan army general Cliver Alcalá to train dozens of defectors from Venezuela’s security forces in secret camps within neighboring Colombia to carry out a lightning operation against Maduro.

The United States has offered a $ 15 million reward for information leading to Maduro’s arrest or conviction. In March, the government of US President Donald Trump charged him with drug trafficking charges.

The men were being trained in combat in three rudimentary camps in Colombia with the help of Goudreau and his Florida-based company Silvercorp USA, several Maduro opponents and would-be fighters told the AP. But the plot seemed doomed to failure from the start because it lacked the backing of the Trump administration and was infiltrated by Maduro’s vast Cuban-trained intelligence network, the AP found.

The police official said Goudreau’s comments indicate that his work on behalf of the volunteer army could have violated laws that require any U.S. company that supplies weapons or military equipment, as well as military advice and training, to foreign individuals to seek approval. from the State Department.

Experts agree.

“Only Goudreau’s public comments show that he exported his lethal expertise to a foreign country,” said Sean McFate, a former paratrooper in the United States Army who worked as a private military contractor and is the author of the book “The New Rules of War,” which deals with the implications of the privatized combat in foreign policy. “This is a serious offense,” he added.

Goudreau declined to comment on the matter Tuesday. The State Department said the law prevents it from confirming activity authorizations.

The police official noted that Goudreau’s possible involvement in the arms trade arises from a seizure by the Colombian police on March 23 of an arsenal that was being transported in a truck. Alcalá claimed ownership of the shipment shortly before turning himself in to face narcotics-related charges in the United States as part of the same case for which Maduro was charged.

Associated Press journalists Scott Smith in Caracas, Matthew Lee in Washington and investigator Randy Herschaft in New York contributed to this report.