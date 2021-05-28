Source Claims Madison LeCroy Rolled Eyes and Ignored A-Rod

Welp, apparently there’s a fresh chapter in the never-ending Madison LeCroy and Alex Rodriguez story. A-Rod’s rep just shut down new claims from a source who told The Sun that he attempted to make contact with Madison after his split from Jennifer Lopez, only to be left on read.

The source alleged that A-Rod wanted to meet up with Madison at the PGA Championship in South Carolina because “he knew she’d be there and he had friends there, so it was a good excuse to be in the same place,” and that Madison “rolled her eyes and ignored” him because “she’s completely over it.”

Meanwhile, Page Six went ahead and followed up directly with Madison, who had no comment, but then commented “as I mentioned before, I wish him well and happy to put this in my past.” The outlet also reported that A-Rod’s spokesperson told them “I’m not sure who’s looking to benefit from these types of rumors and false stories. They are factually incorrect. Alex is busy concentrating on his businesses and his family.”

As a helpful reminder, there were some false rumors that A-Rod cheated with Madison ahead of his split from J.Lo, which literally all parties shut down. Either way, nowadays A-Rod appears to be single, while Jennifer Lopez is dating Ben Affleck. Oh, and Madison confirmed she’s in a relationship a couple weeks ago when a fan commented “Mmmmm A-Rod on his way girl get bags pack he coming for you,” on one of her posts and she replied “I have a boyfriend!”

Mehera Bonner Mehera Bonner is a news writer who focuses on celebrities and royals.

