Soundtrack of… Fear or Hope ?: The Conjuring

Very well! We want to share with you some of the songs from the soundtrack of “The Conjuring 3” Are you staying or are you scared? We give you all the details here in Music News!

Well, for all of us who have already seen “The Conjuring” that surely everyone has already done so, and if we do not recommend you not to read this article because we plan to spoil a little … the reality is that to all of us who have already seen the movie We were left wondering, was this movie really a horror movie, or did it give us hope of love?

And why do we ask this question? Very easy to answer, how many of those who read this article have been unfaithful to their partners, or who cheated on you with the best friend or friend, or who broke your heart? It is that there are no longer values, there is no longer commitment, there is no longer loyalty, much less loyalty, and cheating, cheating or betraying is something so “common” when it should be something inexcusable, but unfortunately it has become a hobby. And it is incredible that a mortal human being cannot maintain a solid relationship due to deceit by couples, and that the Warrens show us in the film that they are capable of supporting their love, and that they even taught us that love is stronger than the same evil energies. And what about… WHAT!?!?! Ok, removing that projection, we want to ask you the question once again.

The Conjuring was really a movie of love and hope, or it was a horror movie. A bit of both, but seriously we all want a couple like the Warrens, don’t we?

Some of the songs that are part of the Soundtrack of “El Conjuro” are;

Taped Occurrences Black Bile She Saw Something Look What She Made me do