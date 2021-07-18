“Soundmojis” on Facebook Messenger, we tell you what they are | Instagram

The famous app Messenger Facebook Messenger has presented the Soundmojis and we will let you know what they are, as they are already available in the application, so keep reading to find out everything.

As you can see, Facebook Messenger innovates the way of interacting with the classic emoticons and now adds sounds to them, these are called Soundmojis, Phonoticons or just emojis with sound.

As it is a new function, at the moment the aforementioned instant messaging platform has been testing with 23 emoticons and it is possible that many more will increase later.

It should be noted that to use these 23 icons with sounds it will not be necessary to install additional applications that take up storage space; Likewise, Soundmojis are only available for mobiles with Google’s Android operating system, iPhone iOS or tablets.

If you send these emojis with sound to a Messenger user who is from a computer or laptop (laptop), unfortunately they will not be able to appreciate them and the following message will appear: “Attachment not supported chirping crickets”.

STEPS TO USE SOUNDMOJIS:

First you must make sure that there are no pending updates to Facebook Messenger in the Google Play of Android or the App Store of iOS. Now, you must open Messenger and enter any conversation or group chat (considering that the other person has a Smartphone to appreciate the emoji with sound). Click on the blue happy face in the lower right corner. The sections of Stickers, Create Sticker, Gif, emoticons and the audio icon will appear, click on the latter. Done, that would be it. It only remains to send the emoji of your preference and you can press it as many times as you want to hear the sound.

Among the 23 emojis are the cricket, the muscular arm, the birthday face, the X, the crazy emoji, the calendar, the face with dark glasses, the paella, the hourglass and the surprise face.

In addition, there is also the cornet, the ring, the green check, the sun, the stop sign, the drum, the ghost, the face that gives a kiss, the violin, the applause, the face that laughs and finally the smoke.

