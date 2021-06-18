Sound ovation at Wembley for the gesture against racism

06/18/2021 at 10:03 PM CEST

The more than 20,000 people gathered at Wembley loudly applauded the gesture of kneeling against racism, on the part of the English and Scottish players.

The 22 players, together with the Spanish referee Mateu Lahoz, they dropped their knee to the ground before the kick-off of the match, as a gesture in favor of equality and against racism.

This initiative, common in English football, has been repeated by England in their first two games, while this is the first time that Scotland has done it.