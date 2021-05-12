Sound of the new electric BMW M

The first electric BMW M is getting closer and closer and we have to get used to the idea that it will be a very serious alternative to the traditional M’s. This first electric BMW Motorsport will be the BMW i4 M, a version that will seek to offer the performance of an M3 / M4 without burning a single drop of fuel. However, in the absence of a 6 in line or V8 that makes it clear that we are facing a sports BMW, the new BMW i4 M will debut a peculiar sound that aims to convince us that electric and sporty can also sound very goodWill they get it?

There will be no sound of exhausts, however BMW M will have its own sound so that any of its electric sports cars is recognizable.

As we said, the first step for BMW M in electromobility will be the BMW i4, a sedan with a design very similar to the new 3 Series and 4 Series, although developed from a specific platform that allows it to have up to 590 km of autonomy WLTP. That said, BMW already anticipated that the i4 would have a high-performance version, thus seeking to respond directly to the Tesla Model 3 Performance.

But at BMW they know well that sound is an important part of any sports car, and for this reason they have decided to go one step further in their collaboration with the composer Hans Zimmer. The BMW i4 M won’t be able to sound like inline 6 or V8, which is a real shame for many, but BMW also doesn’t want it to ride in absolute silence. Thus, after creating a specific melody for the electrics of the i range, now at BMW M have decided to create their own sound for electric cars, a noise that pretends to become the exclusive signature of these sports models and it will also vary depending on the selected driving mode. The result? You have it in the video that you have here below.

Beyond the particular sound created, to bring this sporty version to life, the BMW i4 M will use a configuration of double electric motor capable of delivering 530 hp, a power that will leave this Electric saloon at the height of the M3 and M4. In terms of benefits, the i4 M will be able to do the 0-100 Km / h in 4 seconds, adding to the recipe a more sporty design and tuning in order to underline that we are facing an M with all the law.

What do you think of the sound of the electric BMW M?