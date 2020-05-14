Mexico City.- As a tribute to the singer Óscar Chávez, passed away the past April 30th, the National sound archive will make a microsite available to the public.

In this microsite on the Internet you will be able to consult various materials whose theme is the life and work of this emblematic interpreter of the song with a social message.

Among the sound documents that the venue will share in the “Óscar Chávez, 85 years of Unbreakable Singing” space, are recordings of live concerts, such as the one offered on October 2, 2019 at the Los Pinos Cultural Complex.

MEXICO CITY, OCTOBER 02, 2019.- The singer-songwriter Óscar Chávez, offered a concert at the Los Pinos heliport, as a commemoration of the 51st anniversary of the student movement of 1968 and the massacre of Tlatelolco.

PHOTO: ANDREA MURCIA /CUARTOSCURO.COM

As well as interpretations of some of his most famous songs and a couple of radio programs that allow him to know his opinion regarding Mexican popular music.

In addition to this, a photographic gallery has been set up consisting of images from the personal archive of the also actor and broadcaster of the country’s traditional music.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU: This is how Óscar Chávez was fired

These capture some of the most emblematic moments of his career, which led him to be one of the first popular music singers to perform at the Palacio de Bellas Artes in 1973.

Another great moment is his musical presence within the 1968 student movement in Ciudad Universitaria and his relationships with figures of history and social resistance in Latin America, among them the Nicaraguan poet Ernesto Cardenal, Subcomandante Marcos and the writer Gabriel García Márquez, among others.

Through some links, the audience will also be able to access a documentary made by Canal Once for the series Historias de vida, as well as some tracks from the México 68 album.

#ContigoEnLaDistancia Through the @Fonoteca Nacional we launched a microsite in tribute to Óscar Chávez Videos, photographs and audios of the composer can be consulted online. Details https://t.co/KI46hAVwOj pic.twitter.com/57WxuNXNds – Ministry of Culture (@cultura_mx) May 12, 2020

All this material highlights the work that Óscar Chávez carried out as an interpreter, composer, researcher and social fighter, work with which he inherited the country an important legacy that is already an inseparable part of the identity of all Mexicans.

The materials can also be consulted through the “Contigo en la Distancia” platform.

npq

The post Fonoteca opens a microsite dedicated to Óscar Chávez appeared first on Siete24.