Creative Technology has expanded its portfolio of dedicated sound solutions with the Sound BlasterX AE-5 Plus Pure Edition, an update of the Sound BlasterX AE-5 It comes equipped with a set of RGB LED lighting strips with which we can customize our PC in a simple way and enjoy high quality sound.

The Sound BlasterX AE-5 Plus Pure Edition is presented as a limited edition sound card that features ablack and white trim, and mounts a touch of fully customizable RGB LED lighting, which will help us give a touch of color to our PC. As we anticipate it comes with four RGB LED strips They represent an interesting addition for those who want to personalize the interior of their equipment, since they are easy to assemble and are integrated into Creative’s Aurora Reactive Lighting System.

At the level of specifications the Sound BlasterX AE-5 Plus Pure Edition has Dolby Digital Live and DTS Connect decoding, which translates into high sound quality and a wide variety of options in terms of configurations. As it could not be otherwise, it is compatible with the Sound Blaster Command software, which offers a very clear and easy-to-use interface, and which comes with different configurations and presets dedicated to both games and music and multimedia content.

Sound BlasterX AE-5 Plus Pure Edition: features, price and availability

The Sound BlasterX AE-5 Plus Pure Edition installs in a PCIe slot and you need a accessory power connector to work if we connect the additional RGB LED lighting strips.

Among its most interesting specifications stands out the presence of a Quad Core Sound Core3D DSP chip, which ensures high sound quality while maintaining an excellent level of performance. It also features a 122 dB 32-bit / 384 kHz ESS Saber DAC, a custom headphone amplifier with an impedance of up to 600 Ω and is built with proprietary components for audiophile solutions.

Offers dedicated 5.1 and virtualized 7.1 sound, and relies on advanced sound processing algorithms to offer an improved user experience depending on the type of content we are using (games, movies, streaming content, music, etc.).

The is now available with a price of 189.99 euros. These are the minimum requirements that we must meet in order to use it:

Intel Core i3 or AMD equivalent.

Motherboard compatible with a free PCIE slot.

Windows 10 32-bit or 64-bit as the operating system.

1 GB RAM

600 MB of free space for drivers and Sound Blaster Command.