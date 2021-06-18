Sound Blaster X4, Creative’s all-rounder sound card

Creative Technology has expanded its catalog of dedicated sound solutions with the new Sound Blaster X4, the updated successor to the acclaimed Sound Blaster X3 that, despite maintaining a practically identical aesthetic, is presented with the incorporation of new functions and an improvement in its connectivity.

The latest USB DAC features Surround sound powered by Super X-Fi, Sound Blaster’s award-winning headphone technology. In addition, it also has Dolby Digital Live to offer you the best audio experience for watching movies, playing video games or listening to music; and the new SmartComms Kit, which offers better online communications by reducing background noise and automatically muting your microphone when you’re not using it. Built-in two-way noise cancellation It also works to reduce unwanted background noise during online calls.

.

In addition, the Sound Blaster X4 also comes with lots of connectivity options and really easy to use controls, with some buttons that will allow us to activate and deactivate the microphone, switch between the different available audio modes, and activate or deactivate the Super X-Fi surround sound function. In addition, of course, to its main reda, which with a large size, will allow us a faster control to switch between the two assigned audio sources.

Some features that will be accessible and customizable through the new Creative app, a new program available for mobiles and computers that will combine the control of all Creative products under a single interface.

The Sound Blaster X4 comes equipped with the ability to support studio headphones up to 600Ω with 114 dB and clear reproduction with up to 24-bit / 192 kHz resolution. Equipped with a new optical / line-in port, users have a wider range of options for connecting the Sound Blaster X4 to multiple audio devices, from external microphones and headphones, to PCs (Windows and Mac), PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and even multi-channel speaker systems to instantly improve audio quality and transform your desktop setup into a single audio hub.

Availability and price

Currently we can already find the Sound Blaster X4 available on the official SoundBlaster website, with a starting price of 149.99 euros.