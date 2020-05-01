The Sound Blaster G3 was presented last February as a cross-platform external sound card with amplifier functions that will allow us to improve the quality and intensity of the sound.

The concept proposed by Creative is very interesting, since the Sound Blaster G3 offers a totally «plug and play» experienceThat is, we just have to connect it and that’s it, we can start enjoying it, and it has a focus multi-device. This represents a very important value and eliminates one of the great fears that many users have when buying such a device: possible installation and configuration problems.

Regarding the improvements in sound level, this card promises to turn your stereo headphones into a kit capable of reproducingudio in virtual 5.1 and 7.1 modes, keeping a clean and quality sound and also offering a volume gain considerable.

Thank you guys from Best Vision PR I have had the opportunity to test a unit of the Sound Blaster G3 and today, finally, I am ready to tell you about my experience. Will it have met our expectations? Read on if you want to find out.

Sound Blaster G3: first look

The Sound Blaster G3 comes in a small, unobtrusive case, fully commensurate with its dimensions and weight. We are facing a device small and very light, something that is undoubtedly appreciated, since it allows us to locate it anywhere and hardly takes up any space.

At the design level, the Sound Blaster G3 has a rectangular line with rounded touches and is finished in plastic. Its construction quality does not stand out, but it meets and is above average. If we look at the sides we find different physical buttons that allow us to control the volume, mute or activate the microphone and control GameVoice Mix.

In the center we have a button with a decorative detail with a sound wave and a circle that lights up to indicate that it is working. Pressing this button will activate a mode that enhances the sound of footsteps, adjusting the intensity of the treble and bass, something that will give us an important advantage in competitive games and that will allow us to enjoy more immersion in other titles.

At the bottom we have a total of three perfectly differentiated jack connectors: an optical input, one for headphones and one for microphone. The connection with the different devices and equipment is made through a USB Type-C connector, although to ensure full compatibility from the beginning Creative has included an adapter to USB Type-A, a success, without a doubt.

To use the Sound Blaster G3 we don’t need any kind of software, as we have indicated. This is possible because, unlike what happens with other external sound cards, all the workload related to the treatment, conversion and amplification of the sound is carried out on the hardware of the Sound Blaster G3 itself.

All in all, Creative offers a dedicated tool, Sound Blaster Command, which will allow us to get more out of the Sound Blaster G3 and access various advanced functions that represent a clear added value. We will talk about this topic in the next point, don’t worry.

After this simple but necessary presentation, we are ready to go see the full specifications from the Sound Blaster G3:

Measurements: 210 x 39 x 15 mm.

Weight: 32 grams without USB Type-A adapter, 36 grams with adapter.

16–300 ohm amplifier.

Dynamic Range: 100 dB.

Playback resolution: 16-bit PCM, 48.0, 96.0 kHz, 24-bit PCM, 48.0, 96.0 kHz.

Maximum recording resolution: 24-bit, 48.0, 96.0 kHz

Compatible with USB Type-C and USB Type-A 3.0 and 2.0.

CrystalVoice sound technology.

Virtual 5.1-7.1 sound.

Bluetooth connection.

Compatible with Windows 8.1 or higher, macOS 10.12 or later, PS4 with firmware 5.0 or higher, Nintendo Switch with Switch OS 5.0 or higher, Android 8.0 and iOS 11 or higher.

Sound Blaster G3: our experience

My first test focused on PS4. I use the Sony console on specific occasions and especially at night, so I almost always have headphones connected, but the experience has never been entirely good. Forever I have noticed the sound lower than I would like and with a moderate quality pulling low. I have never decided to fix it because my main platform to play and work is a Windows 10 based PC.

I really wanted to test the Sound Blaster G3 on my PS4 to see if I really noticed a significant sound improvement, and I must say that the experience has been fantastic, and very easy. Just connect the Sound Blaster G3 and headphones and voila, the improvement in sound quality is very marked and the volume gain is remarkable, so much so that those problems that I mentioned in the previous paragraph were completely solved.

For the Sound Blaster G3 to work with your PS4 you just have to connect the USB Type-A adapter and plug it directly into the console, without more. To use the GameVoice Mix, which allows us to adjust the volume of the voice chat and the volume of the game, we have to also connect the included optical cable and configure the sound settings of our PS4. It has no greater mystery, we plug it into the central output of the Sound Blaster G3 and at the back of the console, enter the sound menu and change the settings that we see in the video.

It is highly recommended to download the dedicated application for smartphones, available on Android and iOS, since it allows us to control different settings and access very interesting functions, such as custom equalizations. Both the iOS version, tested on an iPhone 8 Plus running iOS 13.4, like the Android version, tested on a Realme 5 Pro with Android 9They work perfectly, and the adjustments are applied on the spot, without any delay.

I have also tested the Sound Blaster G3 on my main PC based on Windows 10 Pro 64-bit, and the experience has been perfect. Sound Blaster Command software allows us to enjoy virtual sound 7.1 and it is compatible with Sound Blaster Acoustic Engine technology.

As many of our readers will know, virtualized 7.1 sound generates a positioning effect resorting to reverb effects that make us believe that the sound comes from different directions. This improves game immersion (in titles like Resident Evil 2 Remake makes a big difference), and helps us in competitive first-person shooter games by allowing us better locate where the gunshots and explosions come from.

I have had no issues whatsoever with either the setup or the games I have tested (DOOM Eternal, Resident Evil 2 Remake, Battlefield V, and Destiny 2), and the Sound Blaster Command software is well finished and it is not heavy (does not consume many resources).

Endnotes: a fairly balanced value

The Sound Blaster G3 is small and compact, but represents a pretty big improvement. Its plug and play operation greatly simplifies the experience of use and allows anyone, even those who do not want to go into any configuration, instantly enjoy higher quality sound and noticeable volume gain.

That experience is repeated on all platforms with which the Sound Blaster G3 is compatible, although it is true that in order for it to develop its full potential we must resort to the Sound Blaster Command and the connection through the optical cable, which implies, as we have seen, a small configuration. The software is not complicated, but it can slow down less experienced users a bit.

The sound has been kept clean and crisp at all times. I have not detected the presence of noise or irregularities, and I have not noticed any kind of discrepancy or irregularities either. The configuration and customization possibilities and the application for iOS and Android represent an added value that we must also take into account.

If you want to improve the sound of your games without having to go through hardware changes or complicated configurations, the Sound Blaster G3 is an option to consider. Its price is 59.99 euros.

SUMMARY

The Sound Blaster G3 is small and compact, but it represents a clear improvement, is easy to use and has very good multi-device support. If you want to instantly improve the sound of your console or your computer it is a good option.

