All fans of electronic music should be celebrating and here we will tell you why. Belgian producers Soulwax are more than ready to release a new album called EMS Synthi 100 – DEEWEE Sessions Vol.01 and it’s better than you can imagine.

David and Stephen Dewaele, also known as 2 Many DJs in their role as disc jockeys, They created the new album and accompanying book as a tribute to the classic EMS Synthi 100 synthesizer.

EMS Synthi 100

In order for us to fully understand the caliber of the instrument with which this record was made, we must go into the characteristics and history of the EMS Synthi 100.

This instrument is a great analog / digital hybrid synthesizer manufactured by Electronic Music Studios (London) Ltd. This technology that allowed to use both worlds, was designed by David Cockerell and documented in detail in 1971. At the time of its creation, it cost approximately £ 6,500.

To give you an idea of ​​the amount we are talking about, 6,500 pounds from 1971 equals 81,000 pounds from 2020. In Mexican pesos there are quietly almost two and a half million pesos. For the same reason, only 31 copies were made.

EMS Synthi 100 – DEEWEE Sessions Vol.01

For this new album, the duo joined forces with the Institute of Psychoacoustics and Electronic Music (IPEM) of the University of Ghent to store the analog instrument in your DEEWEE studios.

Regarding the creation of EMS Synthi 100 – DEEWEE Sessions Vol.01, Soulwax gave a brief explanation of the process: “We believed that there were tons of melodies and rhythms hidden inside the machine, we just had to make it sing ”.

“Some of the compositions were written beforehand, with the Synthi 100 in mind, and then translated into it. A pair were created simply by playing for hours, and another part is the machine playing randomly by itself, inspiring us to build on its unique chaos ”.

Attention around here! The six tracks of this album will come to our lives this coming May 29 via DEEWEE along with a 48-page book. Are you already celebrating with us?

In a visual and sound preview of the album, Soulwax lets us see the incredible beauty of the synthesizer, explaining that all the sounds on the album come exclusively from the EMS Synthi 100. Crazy you can start enjoying here:

