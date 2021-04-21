Soul’s co-director will direct Into The Spider-Verse 2 alongside Joaquim Dos Santos and Justin K. Thompson

One of the peculiarities of Spider-Man: A New Universe – 100% is the fact that it was directed by three people: Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman. It is not so common for a movie to have three directors, but everything seems to indicate that this is going to be a tradition in this animated franchise. Kemp Powers, Joaquim Dos Santos, and Justin K. Thompson They’ve been working on the sequel to the movie starring Miles Morales for a while, but no one had officially been announced as a director. That just changed. Deadline has confirmed that all three will direct the film.

The three directors gave a joint statement:

The team behind Spider-Man: A New Universe set a ridiculously high standard. We are honored to be able to undertake this challenge of charting the next chapter in the Miles Morales story. We can’t wait to surprise fans with the wild new adventure we’re sending Miles on with his friends, both old and new!

Writers and producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller also had the following to say about the announcement:

We are very fortunate to have Joaquim, Justin and Kemp on the Spider-Verse team. They are all superheroes in what they do and each brings a unique sensitivity to ‘Spider-Verse’

Animation fans are most likely familiar with the work of the three directors. That said, at the moment the most famous is Kemp Powers. Two of his films are nominated for an Oscar. Soul – 97%, which he co-directed, is nominated for Best Animated Feature Film, while he is nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay for his work on One Night in Miami – 95%, which is based on a play of his own authorship. It is a very important name that is going to give another level to the representation of the African-American population in the film.

On the other hand, Joaquim Dos Santos is more famous for being one of the showrunners of Voltron: Legendary Defender and co-executive producer of The Legend of Korra – 100%, as well as director and storyboard artist of several chapters of [entity_embed style=”link-tomatometro” id_entity=”480530″][Temporada] Avatar: The Last Airbender: Book 3 (3)[/entity_embed]. It is very likely that I added a touch of what made those shows so distinctive to the new Miles Morales animated film.

By last, Justin K. Thompson was the production designer of Spider-Man: A New Universe, work that earned him an Annie Award. Overall, you’ve been working at Sony for a while now, and it makes sense that you took the step to co-direct one of their animated films.

As the directors themselves said, expectations for this film are absurdly high. His animation managed to impress more than one and also his plot; it was the first time we got a glimpse of the arachnid multiverse on the big screen. The acceptance was so great that there were rumors that we were going to see something similar in Spider-Man: No Way Home, only that in this case it would be to see the three spidermen of the live-action films in a single film. Thanks to the recent statements of Alfred Molina this seems to be a fact since we are going to see him again as Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2 – 93%. We also know that they will rejuvenate you:

He just looked at me and said, ‘Did you see what we did to Bob Downey Jr. and Sam Jackson?’ They made Robert De Niro’s face younger, but when he was fighting, he looked like an older guy. He looked like an old man! That’s what worried me about doing it again. I don’t have the same physique that I was 17 years ago. That is just a fact. Then I remembered that it is the tentacles that do all the work! Arms are what kill, crush and break.

