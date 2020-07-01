Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

Yesterday, some hints about future games for Xbox Game Pass were released. So users of the service estimated that it was a matter of a few hours to get to know some new titles.

Players were not wrong, as Microsoft confirmed 4 more games for Xbox Game Pass today, both on Xbox One and PC. The good news is that you won’t have to wait for anything new, as 2 of the games arrive today.

These 4 games will arrive soon on Xbox Game Pass

If you’re a fan of SoulCalibur, Bandai Namco’s fighting franchise, you’ll be happy to know that SoulCalibur VI, the latest installment in the series, is now available for download on Xbox Game Pass.

It is important to note that SoulCalibur VI joined for now only for the Xbox One service, so you will not be able to access it through Xbox Game Pass for PC. Computer gamers will be able to enjoy Out of the Park Baseball 21 starting today.

The surprises do not end there, as 2 more games will join the Xbox Game Pass starting next week. Bethesda continues to demonstrate its support for the service and this time it will do so with Fallout 76. Finally, lovers of RPGs with action elements will be able to enjoy CrossCode. Below I leave you the list of games with their respective dates and platforms:

Available today:

Out of the Park Baseball 21 (PC)

Soulcalibur VI (Xbox One)

July 9th:

CrossCode (Xbox One)

Fallout 76 (Xbox One and PC)

