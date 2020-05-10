.

Betty Wright died: how did the famous singer die?

The entertainment world dressed in mourning just this Mother’s Day, after the death of the famous singer Betty Wright was known.

The music star passed away on the morning of May 10, at the age of 66, as revealed by the singer’s niece to Heavy.

The cause of Wright’s death has not been made public.

In her official profile on the Universal Music website, it is written that Wright “influenced a generation of female singer-songwriters and continues to influence the world of hip hop.” Wright operated his own record label, Mrs. B Records, and his own publisher, Miami Spice.

Betty Wright-Tonight is the NightBetty Wright “Tonight Is the Night” Betty Wright Live2008-03-14T04: 10: 26.000Z

The R&B performer, whose real name was Bessie Regina Norris, was born in Miami, Florida, in December 1953. After starting her career singing gospel music with her family, Wright became a star in her own right in 1971 with the release of the song, “Clean Up Woman.”

The Queen of Soul’s death comes a week after singer Chaka Khan had asked fans to pray for the health of the Florida legend.

Khan tweeted: “I call on all my #PrayWarriors | My dear sister Betty Wright @MsBettyWright now needs all your prayers. “What will be, will be | Whatever it is will be. In the name of Jesus, we pray for Sister Betty. All my love Chaka ”.

TONIGHT IS THE NIGHT / BETTY WRIGHTTonight Is The Night – Betty Wright from album “DANGER, HIGH VOLTAGE” in 1974 Miami Soul2010-02-05T13: 33: 25Z

At the time of the release of “Clean Up Woman,” Wright was 18 years old. Other hits from Wright’s catalog include the songs “Shoorah, Shoorah,” “Tonight Is the Night,” and “Where Is the Love,” which earned Wright a Grammy Award for Best R&B Song. In the 2000s, Wright garnered more Grammy nominations after co-producing Joss Stone’s first two albums. Wright starred with Stone on the song, “The Art of Love and War.”

In March 2020, DJ Khaled and Lil Wayne recalled the importance of the song, “Tonight Is the Tonight,” for an episode of the TV One show, Unsung. During the episode, Lil Wayne tells of the song, through People Magazine.

Betty Wright – Clean up womanNorth Sea Jazz 20122012-07-09T13: 01: 32.000Z

“There are times of the song in my life, the first is to be in the back seat of a car. Your mother is singing it and you are singing along with her. The second is that you are alone in that car and now you find those words that mean something totally different from what they meant when you were sitting in that back seat. ”

“Clean Up Woman” would later be performed by Mary J. Blige in her hit “Real Love”. The song was also performed by Afrika Bambaataa and Sublime. In his Universal Music biography, artists who have sampled or been influenced by Wright include Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce, Michael Jackson, and Stevie Wonder. In a March 2011 interview with NPR, Wright said he worked with younger artists:

“I believe in the legacy. And I believe in making the radio sound better. If I have to listen to it, I want it to sound good. So I am tired of people disturbing the peace, going on the radio and sounding a mess. If I can tell what the note really is, why let them go to the note they think it is? I have that mom environment. I don’t see it with ego ”.

Wright was a mentor to young singers and songwriters at her camp, MOST, an acronym for Mountain Of Songs Today.

During her life, Wright gave birth to five children, Aisha, Patrice, Patrick, Chaka and Asher. On Christmas Day 2005, Wright’s family suffered a tragedy when their son Patrick Parker was shot dead at a party in the Opa-Laka community in South Florida. He was 21 years old. No arrests were ever made for the murder.

Betty Wright – Tonight is the nightNorth Sea Jazz 20122012-07-09T18: 18: 15Z

Wright recorded the song, “Dry Well,” as a tribute to his son. In 2012, Wright performed the song at a rally in support of George Zimmerman’s arrest.

The artist said at the time, through .: “And if I can lend him a celebrity voice, because when my son died, the way I got over it was through the power of family and the power of prayer. And I started writing it, as I have always done with pain in my life. ”

The singer told the Sun-Sentinel in a 1986 interview that she once turned down an offer of $ 1 million to sing in South Africa. Wright refused as a means of protesting against the country’s apartheid regime.

.