‘Soul’: Disney + to premiere prequel short film ’22 Against Earth ‘

Disney and Pixar will explain why 22, the protagonist of ‘Soul’, the company’s latest hit, was so resentful against Earth. Those who saw this film, which is among the favorites for the next Oscars in the animation category, will remember this wayward soul who under no circumstances wants to incarnate in a body and go down to Earth. Joe Gardner tried to convince her unsuccessfully by all means throughout the tape, and the new short film they have prepared will explain why the character’s stubbornness towards his goal.

The name of the short, ’22 against the Earth ‘, which already makes its intentions quite clear, will arrive exclusively for Disney + subscribers from next April 30. The plot will take place before the events we saw in ‘Soul’ and will focus on a rebellion that leads 22 against the rules established in El Más Atrás.. To do this, she will bring together five novice souls who will accompany her on this adventure, and according to Disney, the events derived from this insurrection will bring surprising revelations for the group. Finally, as did ‘Soul’, a lesson about the meaning of life will underlie all of them. In charge of the project will be Kevin Nolting, who has been working for Pixar for 21 years.

Explore unanswered questions

Nolting has already referred to the plans that he and the team have with the short film; Mainly answering the questions that ‘Soul’ left in the air about this character: “When we made ‘Soul’, we asked ourselves why a new soul that does not want to live on Earth, ends up being the soul of the film. ’22 Against Earth ‘is an opportunity to explore some of the unanswered questions we had about 22’s reasons for being so cynical.. I am quite cynical, so the subject seemed perfect to me, “he said.

At the same time, the director stopped to talk about the new characters that we will see in ’22 against Earth ‘and how they will complete our protagonist: “I think it is the new souls that bring fun to the short film, in contrast to its innocence and charm with the cynical expectations of 22. Those new souls are what 22 was in its day, before it took another course. They are totally innocent blank pages that counselors must guide on a relatively easy journey to the portal of Earth. But 22 sees an opportunity and tries to take those souls to their ground and their way of thinking, “he explained.

Thus, ’22 against Earth ‘will be available on Disney + from next April 30.