‘Soul’ and ‘Wolfwalkers’ share the Annie Awards 2021, the Oscars of animation

The International Animated Film Association has already announced the winners of the Annie Awards 2021, the most important accolades in the animation industry. And the race for the Oscar in that category will continue to be very interesting: ‘Soul’ and ‘Wolfwalkers’ have shared almost the entire track record.

The Pixar film took the grand prize, best picture (It competed against ‘Onward’, ‘The Croods: A New Era’, ‘The Willoughbys’ and ‘Trolls 2: World Tour’), ​​and six other awards, for best soundtrack. The film’s music is a firm favorite to win the Oscar for best soundtrack on April 25, just as the feature film tops all the cheers for the best animated film statuette.

The Annies are not going to serve as a thermometer to know if ‘Wolfwalkers’ could win the award at the Oscars and beat Pixar because they did not participate in the same category of best picture. The Cartoon Saloon film ended up winning the Annie for best independent film and other very important ones for best direction., best character design, production design and dubbing. Will it surprise and become the first Oscar of the Irish studio? Among the Annies, Tomm Moore also won an award for his short for Greenpeace, ‘There’s a Monster in my Kitchen’.

As far as television is concerned, the great winner has been ‘Hilda’, who has won the Annie award for the best children’s content for television and two other awards. Genndy Tartakovsky’s ‘Primal’ won the award for best content for a general audience, beating series like ‘Rick and Morty’ or ‘Harley Quinn’.

This is the complete list of 2021 Annie winners:

2021 Annie Awards Winners List

Best film: ‘Soul’

Best Independent Film: ‘Wolfwalkers’

Best Special Production: ‘The snail and the whale’

Best short film: ‘Souvenir Souvenir’

Best Sponsored Content: ‘There’s a Monster in My Kitchen’

Best Content for Television – Preschool: ‘The Adventures of Paddington’

Best content for television – children: ‘Hilda’

Best Television Content – General Audience: ‘Primal’

Best Student Film: ‘The beast’

Best visual effects for television: ‘Jurassic World: Cretaceous Camp’

Best Visual Effects for a Movie: ‘Soul’

Best Character Animation for Television: ‘Hilda’

Best Character Animation for a Movie: ‘Soul’

Best Character Animation for Live Action: ‘The Mandalorian’

Best Character Animation for a Video Game: ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales’

Best Character Design for Television: ‘Amphibia’

Best Character Design for a Movie: ‘Wolfwalkers’

Best Direction for Television: ‘Primal’

Best Direction for a Movie: ‘Wolfwalkers’

Best Music for Television: ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’

Best Music for a Movie: ‘Soul’

Best Television Production Design: ‘Shooom’s Odyssey’

Best Production Design for a Motion Picture: ‘Wolfwalkers’

Best Storyboarding for Television: ‘Looney Tunes Cartoons’

Best storyboarding for a movie: ‘Soul’

Best Dubbing for Television: Tales of Arcadia: Wizards

Best Dubbing for a Movie: ‘Wolfwalkers’

Best Screenplay for Television: ‘Big Mouth’

Best Screenplay for a Movie: ‘Soul’

Best Television Editing: ‘Hilda’

Best Editing for a Film: ‘Soul’