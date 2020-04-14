Walt Disney Studios has revealed a new release schedule for some of its future projects. Among them is’Soul” Pixar movie directed by Pete Docter and Kemp Powers that goes from June 19, 2020 originally scheduled to November 20, 2020.

At the same time, ‘Raya and the Last Dragon‘changes its date from November 25, 2020 to March 12, 2021. On March 12, Disney had planned the premiere of one of his films in real action, a project without a defined title that is currently removed from the release schedule of the study. Returning to the film inspired by Southeast Asian culture, the film is directed by Paul Briggs and Dean Wellins.

‘Soul’ features Joe Gardner (Jamie Foxx), a high school music teacher whose true passion is playing jazz. Just when Joe thinks he can achieve his dream, an unexpected event sends him to a fantastic place where he is forced to think about what having a soul really means. That’s where he meets 22 (Tina Fey), a soul who doesn’t believe that life on Earth is all that it seems to be.

With the new release date set for November, the film will face an untitled comedy by Judd Apatow and Pete Davidson for Universal Pictures and Warner Bros. ‘adaptation of’ In the Heights. ‘