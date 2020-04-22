Will share team with Jordan Pepper

Andy Soucek will compete with K-PAX Racing by SITIO Esports in the SRO E-Sport GT series. Given the impossibility of competing on a real track the scheduled tests of the GT World Challenge Europe, the teams and drivers have reinvented themselves and are looking to participate in online tests.

Soucek will be one of two drivers for the formation in the Pro category. His partner will be Jordan Pepper, also a Bentley driver. The team also has three pilots specialized in Esports for the Silver category: Philippe Simard, Tariq Gamil and Alberto García.

The SRO E-Sport GT will use the Assetto Corsa Competizione platform. A total of five events will take place in some of the stages that are expected to host races of the competition in the calendar of the GT World Challenge Europe. The first of them and in which Soucek will make his debut will be at Silverstone and will be held this weekend.

The following tests will be in Spa on May 10; at the Nürburgring on May 17; and in Barcelona, ​​on May 31. The last one will take place on June 14 and it will be the fans who, by means of a vote, choose where it will take place.

Soucek has been thrilled with this opportunity, which allows pilots to be distracted while training at a time when competitions are on hiatus.

“Despite not being able to drive the real race car, I am delighted to join the SRO e-sports GT series. I am proud to announce that I am joining K-PAX Racing by SIRIO eSports to enjoy online racing against some of my Current competitors in the virtual world. During confinement, this is the best way to stay alert and I am looking forward to starting, “he said in statements collected by the K-PAX Racing website.

