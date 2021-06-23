Soto’s prisoner contradicts Bárcenas and denies that he ordered him to destroy a recording of Rajoy

The former treasurer of the PP Luis Bárcenas, in the National Court on February 8. (Photo: ANDRES BALLESTEROS via POOL / . via .)

The veracity of the ex-treasurer of the PP Luis Bárcenas is once again in question. Isidro SS, the prisoner of Colombian origin who coincided with the former Treasurer of the PP in the Soto del Real prison in 2013 has denied before the judge investigating the Kitchen operation that Bárcenas ordered him to destroy a recording to the former president of the Government Mariano Rajoy that he could incriminate on box B of the match.

Of course, the prisoner has affirmed that he did applaud with Bárcenas that since he is a computer scientist, he would take advantage of a permit to delete news and videos that harmed his wife, Rosalía Iglesias, from the Internet search engine Google, in exchange for 5,000 euros.

According to Isidoro SS, that money that was going to be used in part to buy computer equipment, was delivered by the then driver of the Bárcenas family and confidant of the ‘Kitchen’, Sergio Ríos, to an acquaintance of his who had to keep it until got off leave.

The inmate, on his first leave of absence, spent a night in a hostel with a Russian ex-girlfriend and was later detained by the police

“By the words of Mr. Calonge [su contacto] I understand that the driver made him sign a napkin and gave him the money ”, he recalled to questions from the Prosecutor. But the order that Bárcenas made to the computer scientist was never carried out because, according to his statement as a witness, his contact spent the money. And to him, when he got out of jail on his first leave, he spent a night in a hostel with a Russian ex-girlfriend and then he was arrested by the police and returned to Soto del Real.

The version of Bárcenas does not agree

The statement of the Soto prisoner contradicts what Bárcenas said in December 2020 in the framework of the secret piece linked to Kitchen. Then he maintained that he asked an inmate with whom he shared a prison to …

